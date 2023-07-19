 Indore: 70 Saplings Planted On Hariyali Amavasya
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 12:55 AM IST
FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Radhika Palace Residents Association planted 70 saplings in the colony’s garden to mark Hariyali Amavasya. The residents also took an oath to protect the environment.

The saplings were planted as part of the ongoing campaign by the Indore Municipal Corporation to increase greenery in the city.

On the occasion, local corporator Sangeeta Mahesh Joshi and corporator’s representative Mahesh Joshi were present.

The corporator assured the residents that she would get a borewell dug in the garden so that there is no water scarcity. The residents thanked the corporator for her assurance.

