Indore: 7-year-old girl missing from Pitra Parvat, found in a hut next day

Indore: A 7-year-old girl, who went missing on Saturday night from Pitra Parvat, was found sleeping in a hut in a nearby village on Sunday morning. The girl had gone to Pitra Parvat with her mother when she went missing and her family members and police kept searching for her all through the night. The police have handed over the girl to her parents safely.

Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge Sanjay Singh Bais said that the daughter of Maniram of Dev Dharam Tanki area had gone with her mother to Pitra Parvat at around 8 pm on Saturday. Her mother was busy offering prayers in the temple when the girl got lost in the crowd. She searched for her everywhere and later informed her husband about the incident, who informed police about it.

The police and local people swung into action and started searching for the girl and continued all through the night. Police showed the picture of the girl to many people but in vain. Fearing the worst, the police registered a case under abduction.

On Sunday morning, the girl was found in a hut in Budania village where she was sleeping peacefully. Her family and police reached there and recovered the girl.

TI Bais said that the girl was playing with some children from Budania village. While playing, the girl went away with those children and slept at their place. The family members of the children had also tried to get information from the girl about her parents but she couldn’t reveal anything. However, the girl was safe there and she was handed over to her family members on Sunday.