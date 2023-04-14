Indore: 7 more PG seats okayed in Government Dental College for this year

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ministry of health and family welfare has given a nod for increasing seven PG seats in three streams in the Government College of Dentistry for the year 2023-24. With this, the number of PG seats in the college has increased to 36 seats.

Moreover, the dental college administration is also expecting an increase in the number of seats in undergraduate course (BDS) as the college has applied for an increase in 50 seats.

“We have got an increment of nine seats in three departments i.e. orthodontics and dentofacial orthopaedics in which three seats have been increased, two seats in prosthodontics, and two seats in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. We had applied for increasing seats about a year ago with the Dental Council of India (DCI),” principal of Government Dental College Dr Deshraj Jain said.

He said that the permission has been given after the inspection by the team of DCI about two months ago.

The principal also added that they have applied for an increase in BDS seats as well.

“We have applied for increasing 50 seats in BDS for the year 2023-24. We are expecting an inspection by the peer team of DCI in a month. We have already fulfilled the requirements for increased seats as construction of our new building is almost complete while we have also started recruitment of the faculty members,” Dr Jain added.

The dental college has 63 BDS seats and it would increase to 113 if they get the approval from the apex dental education regulatory.