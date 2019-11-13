Indore: 7 judges, collector inspect juvenile home

Indore: District collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav along with seven judges of the district court conducted sudden inspection of juvenile home located in Pardeshipura on Wednesday. They instructed officials to improve its conditions. The inspection followed escape of eight juveniles from the home on Wednesday.

The judges who visited juvenile home included Umesh Kumar Shrivastava, Rajendra Patidar, Pranesh Kumar Pran, BK Paloda, Alok Kumar Mishra, Aman Singh Bhuria and Kala Bhammarkar.

Collector Jatav took the feedback from inmates of the home about sanitation, security, quality of food etc. Eight children had escaped from juvenile home two months back of whom three had returned. At present, 40 children stay in the special house.

Collector also gave the instructions to repair building, build boundary wall, nets of windows and increase number of security guards.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ruchi Vardhan Mishra who also visited juvenile home said all basic facilities should be provided to inmates. Additional collector BBS Tomar, SDM Rakesh Sharma, assistant director, women and child development department, VPS Rathore, district legal aid officer Subhash Chaudhary, special superintendent, juvenile home, Ashok Dwivedi were present.