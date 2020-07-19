Indore: 7 crore extra units consumed during lockdown, says West Discom

Indore: The lockdown has increased the consumption of electricity, shows the comparative yearly records of consumption of electricity. The consumption of electricity reached 92 crore units in 17 days of July, which is 7 crore units more than the consumption of electricity during the same period last July, which was 85 crore units, said West DISCOM officials on Sunday.

DISCOM officials said that weather conditions are one of the main reasons behind the sudden growth in electricity consumption. Lack of rain has meant higher temperatures and people are using cooling appliances for longer periods.

West Discom, managing director, Vikas Narwal said that the electricity is distributed in the districts according to the demands. Nodal officers are deployed in every district for proper flow of electricity. Also, periodically, review meetings are taken by the senior officials to keep a track of proper electricity supply in all the 15 districts.