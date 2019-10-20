Indore: 7 children receive First Holy Communion marking it special day

Indore: October 20 became the most memorable day for seven children at St Joseph’s Church in Nanda Nagar as they received Jesus Christ in their hearts through First Holy Communion on Sunday. It is a ceremony during which a person receives the first Eucharist (ceremony in which bread and wine are consecrated and consumed).

After months of preparations, the children welcomed Jesus in hearts in presence of parents, relatives and friends at a glittering ceremony attended by over 800 people. They were prepared for the ceremony by Shoba Kumrawat and Kanti Kumrawat who taught them all the religious prayers in the last three weeks.

Fr Nicholas Martis SVD, the main celebrant, accompanied by parish priest Fr Thomas Rajamanikam and assistant parish priest Fr Selvi led the ceremony. In his homily, Fr Martis asked children to make Jesus Christ central point of their life and feel the presence of God in them and carry the joy they experienced today throughout their life.

“Faith is just as important as the air we breathe. While the oxygen in the air nourishes the body, faith nourishes the heart and the soul. It’s the energy that courses through every single fibre and cell within our beings,” he said.

He said faith becomes a part of every strand of thought. “It is the fundamental foundation of our existence, otherwise, how can we expect to wake up every day and plan our activities and life in advance without having faith to live?” Martis said.

“Today, youth are addicted to mobile phones. This device can provide things, which are possible. But God can make impossible things possible. Therefore, make God your first and foremost companion,” Fr Rajamanikam told children.

Catholic Sabha Nanda Nagar unit president Shermon Francis, St Joseph Christian Association president Armstrong Andrew and secretary Johnson Bastian presented gifts and Bible to children.

Seven children who received First Holy Communion:

* Aadit Hanu (Abin Jude)

* Aasiti Hanu (Angel Mariya)

* Anishka Rao (Christy)

* Ayush Joy Raphael

* Sherin Thomas

* Revent Rarak

* Prinisha Rao