Indore: 7 booked for circulating fake message about woman

Indore: Seven people were booked and identified for defaming the name of a woman on social media in Gandhi Nagar Police area on Saturday.

Police said when the victim woman went to her maternal house, the accused seven people circulated a message on social media that the woman living in their area was having an extra-marital affair and has fled with that man.

The message went viral and was read by the husband of the woman. He filed a complaint against the seven people who circulated the message. When the woman’s husband received the message, he discussed it with her on phone.

The woman was at her maternal home to celebrate Rakhi, the police added. The persons involved in circulating the message were booked by the police. Case is under investigation.