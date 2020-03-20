Indore: 7 arrested with 44 two-wheelers

Indore: Seven persons were arrested and 44 stolen two-wheelers were recovered from them by a joint team of crime branch and Raoji Bazaar police station, on Friday.

Two of the accused had purchased some of the stolen bikes.

DIG Ruchi Vardhan Mishra said that acting on a tip-off, the team arrested Salman alias Pappu Khan, Mohsin Khan, Shahrukh of Juna Risala area, Salman Husain of Raoji Bazaar, Parvez alias Munnu Pathan of Jabran Colony, from Raoji Bazaar area while they were roaming in bikes without number plates.

Later, police recovered 8 vehicles from Salman Khan, 8 vehicles from Mohsin, 8 vehicles were recovered from Shahrukh and 12 vehicles were recovered from Salman Husain and Parvez. The accused allegedly confessed that they had stolen the two-wheeler vehicles from the city and adjacent districts.

The accused revealed that Salaman and Mohsin sold some of the stolen vehicles to Mohammad Juber and Nadim Khan of Sadar Bazaar. Later, Juber and Nadim were arrested with 8 stolen two-wheelers.

The accused informed the police that they used to steal bikes ‘on-demand’; someone used to say they wanted to purchase a motorcycle and they stole it for him. They used to target Sarafa Bazaar, Rajbada, Vijay Nagar, Bhanwarkuan, Tukoganj, Juni Indore, MG Road and Gangwal Bus Stand areas of the city. After stealing vehicles, the accused changed its number plate to mislead the new owner.

Of the 44 recovered vehicles, 13 had been reported stolen at various police stations. Police are also contacting police from neighbouring districts to find out if the recovered vehicles had been stolen from there.