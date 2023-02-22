Indore: 6K houses in 11 wards under Health department scanner

Representative Image | Xinhua

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing a door-to-door survey to prevent the spread of measles in the district, teams of the health department have surveyed over 6,000 houses in the last two-days. The team has also sent nine new samples of suspected children along with distributing medicines to them.

FOCUSSING ON

According to health officials, they are focusing majorly on 11 wards of the city from where cases of measles were found.

“We are focusing on the wards in Khajrana area, Chandan Nagar area, Azad Nagar area, and in Hatod. The total number of cases of measles in Indore is 20 and one patient of rubella was also found,” district immunization officer, Dr Tarun Gupta, said.

He added that the municipal wards which they are focusing on include ward numbers 2, 53, 38, 39, 41, 49, 52, 53, 58, 61, and a rural ward in Hatod. The team is also taking samples of those cured with similar symptoms to find out whether they were infected with disease or not.

“Initially, cases were found from Khajrana area and later contacts of the affected patients were also found positive in Chandan Nagar and in Green Park in Hatod. We are also continuing the vaccination drive against the disease to vaccinate patients left during the MR campaign run a few days ago,” the immunization officer added.

Health department was expecting to vaccinate over 79,000 children during the campaign in December but they could achieve only 80 percent of the target.

Officials said that there were about 2,000 to 3,000 children who couldn’t be found during the drive.

“After the outbreak of the disease, we appealed to religious leaders to motivate community people to take the vaccine against the disease after which some of the parents came forward to get their children vaccinated,” Dr Gupta added.

