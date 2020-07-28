Indore: 68 more patients discharged, recovery rate 67.41 percent

Indore: Amid the continuous surge in corona positive cases around the globe, increase in recovery rate has given a sigh of relief to the administration in Indore. It is giving a hope to get things better soon.

As many as 68 patients were discharged from two hospitals of the city on Tuesday including 48 patients who discharged from Shri Aurobindo Hospital and 20 from Index Medical College.

The discharged patients also included the youngest 7-year-old girl of Bhawani Chowk and the oldest man of 85-years of Krishna Park Colony.

Patients of other districts including Dhar, Ujjain, Barwani, and Khargone were also discharged.

All patients expressed gratitude towards the doctors, staff and administration for helping them in getting free of the disease.

Total number of positive patients count in Indore stands at 7,058 and 1,994 are the active cases as 4,758 patients have been recovered and discharged.

Number of positive patients has been increasing continuously in city with 2,324 cases being reported in the last 27 days. Number of active cases till June 30 was 950 but it also increased to 1,994 till July 27.

Rate of positive patients over total number of samples tested in city is 5.32 percent while the death percent in city is 4.34 percent. Recovery rate in city is 67.41 percent which was increased over 74 percent in the last week of June.