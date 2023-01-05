Indore: 67,577 new voters added in district

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the brief revision of the voter list, final publication of which was made on Thursday, 67,577 voters have increased in all 9 assembly constituencies of the district in the last 3 months. The number of increased male and female voters is 31,910 and 37,651 respectively. The number of third gender voters increased by 16 to 103 from 87.

As per the schedule of the Election Commission of India (ECI) the brief revision of the voter list was made from November 9 to December 9. The final publication of voters after the addition and deletion of names was done by the district election officer and collector Ilayaraja T on Thursday.

As per the last published voter list of the district, now the total number of voters is 26,03,285. These include 13,25,762 male voters and 12,77,410 female voters and 103 other voters.

The final voter list has been published on the website of the Commission ceomadhyapradesh.nic.in and can also be seen at the office of the concerned Electoral Registration Officers. One set of the final published voter list (without photo) is given on DVD to the representatives of the recognised police parties today in the meeting of the Standing Committee of Election held at the collector's office. A hard copy is also made available to them.

In this meeting, joint collector and deputy district election officer Munish Singh Sikarwar, chief instructor Dr RK Pandey along with other officers and committee members including Manohar Singh Mehta, Mehmood Qureshi, Kuldeep Singh Pawar, Rajendra Ahiwar, Kailash Limbodia etc. were present.

In the meeting, Sikarwar gave detailed information regarding the voter list. He informed that during the revision work claims and objections were taken up regarding the addition, deletion and amendment of names in the voter list. According to the last published voter list, the maximum voters in the district are in 3,81,766 in Indore-5 Assembly constituency. Similarly, the least number of voters in the district are 1,78,188 in Assembly constituency no. 3.

