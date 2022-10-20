Indore: 6,509 candidates selected for PSC-2021 mains

MPPSC |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The MPPSC, on Thursday, released the results of the State Service Preliminary Examination-2021. In all, 6,509 candidates qualified for the main exam.

Similarly, the MPPSC also released results of forest service preliminary examination-2021. A total of 1,206 candidates against 63 vacant posts have been selected for main exam.

The MPPSC also used the recent formula suggested by the General Administration department due to the OBC quota issue tangle.

The MPPSC divided the results into two parts, one for 87 per cent posts and the other for 13 per cent posts (13 per cent of OBC and 13 per cent of the unreserved category). The results for the second part are provisional.

The Prelims, 2021, was conducted on June 19 for filling around 290 posts.