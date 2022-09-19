Indore: 64% more rainfall than in same period last year

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With another spell of rainfall, the district administration records state that Indore has witnessed about 64 per cent more rainfall than in the same period last year.

According to the records, the total rainfall in Indore has been recorded at 1,178 mm (46.3 inches), which is almost 16 inches more than the rainfall recorded in 2021 (692 mm) during the same period. The highest rainfall in the district has been received in the Indore area, while the lowest rainfall was registered in the Gautampura area (848 mm). Average rainfall in the district is 994 mm (39 inches), so far.

Meanwhile, the weather remained pleasant on Sunday with no rainfall recorded for the past two days. The clear sky also pulled down the night temperature by 1 degree Celsius and decreased the humidity, as well. According to regional meteorological department officials, chances of heavy rainfall in Indore district are bleak for a couple of days.

‘Change likely in a couple of days’

‘A circulation over the Bay of Bengal has been generated and it’ll affect the state’s weather in a couple of days. However, the eastern part of the state will witness more rainfall than the western part. The Indore region will continue to witness light-to-moderate rainfall’

— Regional Meteorological Department officials

Temp & humidity stats

The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 30.4 degrees Celsius— 1 degree Celsius below normal.

The minimum temperature recorded on Sunday was 21.1 degrees Celsius, which was stuck to the normal.

The humidity was recorded at 60 per cent.

Rainfall received in tehsils of Indore district

Tehsil - Rainfall (in mm)

Indore - 1,178.3

Mhow - 901

Sanwer - 980.3

Depalpur - 1,102

Gautampura - 848.2

