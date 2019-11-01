Indore: 60K pensioners to provide details for digital life certificate

Indore: More than 60,000 pensioners residing in Indore division will participate in providing their details for making digital life certificate (DLC) to Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). The process started from Friday, and will continue till December 31. The facility for giving the details for making DLC has been made available in certain specified banks, EPFO Regional office in city and district places.

On failing to provide details for DLC, the pension will be stopped, officials have been warned.

EPFO Regional Office, Indore provides pension benefits under Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995 to 60302 pensioners residing in Indore Division. The pension benefits are disbursed through State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank.

This year all the bank branches have been advised to provide the facility of providing DLC at their branches. A meeting in this regard has already been held with the bank officials on October 18, where necessary instructions had been given to them.

The department is also sending message to pensioners to approach the nearest bank branches for completing their DLC.

Govind Sharma, Regional PF Commissioner-II (Pension), Regional Office informed that they were monitoring the process being done by the banks. Counters have also been opened at EPFO Regional Office Indore, District Offices including Pithampur (Dhar) and Khandwa so that the pensioners do not face any inconvenience.

The exercise will continue December 31. Any pensioner facing inconvenience may contact the PRO, Regional Office, and Indore or send a mail on ro.indore@epfindia.gov.in.

Regional PF Commissioner-I Amardip Mishra shall be reviewing the progress on weekly basis. Arrangements are also being made to have camps for the purposes at different places like Hukumchand Mill area and one permanent counter at Bhavishya Nidhi Enclave, Keshar Bagh Road, Opp. Old RTO in the city from November 11 to December 31.

Home service to ailing pensioners: Sharma said that special service is being provided to pensioners who are unable to reach the bank branch for medical reasons by deputing officials who will visit pensioners’ homes. This facility is currently being provided in Indore city only, where maximum number of pensioners is located. This facility is also likely to be extended to Khandwa, Pithampur and Burhanpur in coming days. For availing this facility, the pensioners need to send request on WhatsApp Number 8305411688 along with details of pensioner and current address. On receipt of such request, department would depute officials at the residence to collect details for their DLC.