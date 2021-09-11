Indore: ​60 defence officers get certificates from IIM Indore

Indore

As many as 60 defence officers, who were part of Certificate Course in Business Management for Defence Officers (CCBMDO), walked out of IIM Indore campus with academic awards.

The valedictory function of the 17th batch of CCBMDO was held at the premier b-school on Thursday.

Congratulating the graduating defence officers, IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai shared his views on the three fears namely, fear around money, fear due to negativity and self-defeating belief system, and fear of failure, which comes along with any change or alteration in our lives, and how to conquer those fears.

“After this six-month course, you must be excited and enthusiastic about stepping into a new corporate world. However, you may also feel sceptical about the challenges and the obstacles you will be facing in the future. Face those fears with courage and look forward to the new universe you are going to be a part of,” he said.

Talking about figuring out their vision and dreams, Rai recommended the participants to keep moving while focusing on the goal. “Don’t concentrate on money, but on what you wish to achieve with that money, for money is what money does. Focus on your vision and add a bit of imagination to it. This will help you succeed,” he said.

He stated that being passionate about what one does is the key to living a joyful and content life, irrespective of the negativity and disapprovals around.

“There might be people who will always try to pull you down or discourage you, but with determination, fortitude, and a strong vision, you will be able to defeat that negativity around you. He concluded by saying that hard work, perseverance, and grit help us get over the fear of failure.”

“You might be uncertain whether you should go back to the services or move on with the corporate journey. However, keep in mind that unless you try, you won’t even know whether you will accomplish something and thrive. Go ahead, walk your dreams and IIM Indore will always be there for you,” he said.

On this occasion, the top rankers were also felicitated, and they received the certificates from the director. These were Sankaran Subramanian (Rank 1), Venkatesh K R (Rank 2) and N Thinakaran (Rank 3).

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 01:44 AM IST