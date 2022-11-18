Indore: 60-day celebrations in city begin with gaiety

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-day Mandal Puja celebration by Malayalees started at the Ayyappa Temple located in Mahalaxmi Nagar on Thursday. According to the Malayalam calendar, Mandal Puja is performed on the first day of the Vrishchika month. The Mandal Puja will end with Sanskriti Puja on the day of Makar Sankranti, that is January 14 next year.

Visitors from across the state visit the temple in the city to worship Lord Ayyappa with devotion. The festival starts with a strict 41-day fast which began on Thursday. After 41 days of rigorous fasting, devotees are expected to take part in a procession where they will cross a dense forest to reach Sabarimala Temple located on the Nilamala mountain situated in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala on the day of Makar Sankranti to get a glimpse of Lord Ayyappa.

The worship on these 60 days is called Mandal Puja. In the evening hours, Deeparadhana Puja was held at Ayyappa Temple, Mahalaxmi Nagar, where Malayalees in traditional attire participated in the worship of Lord Ayyappa. Prasadi will be distributed daily after bhajan kirtan till as long as the festival continues and devotees will also donate a part of the prasadi.

Routine and Rituals

Mandal Pujan is celebrated by Malayalees in the Ayyappa Temple of Indore

Started on: November 17, 2022

Ends on: January 14, 2023

Pujan performed daily: Deeparadhana Puja

Fasting period: 41 days, starting on November 17