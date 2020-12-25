Indore: 6-yr-old girl rescued within 6 hours in Pithampur, kidnapper arrested

Mhow:

Pithampur (Sector 3) police rescued a six year old girl within six hours of her kidnapping and also arrested the accused. The swift action drew praise from all sections of society.

On Thursday night, Mal Singh Bhilala, a resident of Pipli village of Bagh in Dhar district, at present residing in Housing Board Colony of Pithampur, reported to the police that his six-year-old daughter Sonia Bhilala was missing since evening.

Police station in-charge Taresh Soni and his team scanned footage of all the CCTV cameras installed in that area. However, they could not find any clue. Then they started talking to neighbours and one of them said they had seen a man coming out of Mal Singh’s house at around 4.30 pm. Mal Singh’s wife said one Mansaram Vasuniya residing in the slum area near Bagdoon village had come to meet her.

Police reached Vasuniya’s house and found Sonia sitting inside the hut. They booked Vasuniya under Section 363 of IPC for kidnapping and he was sent to jail.