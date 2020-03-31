Indore: 6 teams formed for surveillance of corona affected areas

Indore: The district administration has declared six areas, where corona positive cases were found, as Containment Areas under the Containment Plan issued by the Government of India.

Containment team has been constituted for surveillance of these areas.Additional District Magistrate (ADMs) have been appointed incharge of these teams. ADM Pawan Jain has been appointed as the commander for Ranipura, Hathipala, Sneh Nagar, Khatiwala Tank area.

Similarly, ADM Dinesh Jain for Chandan Nagar, Gumasta Nagar, Tatpatti Bakhal, ADM Kailash Wankhede for Khajrana, Musakhedi, Manishbagh, Koila Bakhal, ADM Dinesh Jain for Nipania and Pawan Jain for Limbodi.

Collector Manish Singh said that traffic under the Containment Area will be completely restricted. All residents of this area have to stay at their homes. The special RRT (Rapid Response Team) of the CMHO for Containment Area which includes doctors and other paramedic staff will be present.

There will be continuous screening by health workers at exit points of these areas. People who have been home quarantined are being followed up daily till the time their test results come negative.