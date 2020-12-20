Indore: 6 pubs, bars licences suspended till Dec 31

Indore: District administration on Sunday suspended licences till December 31 of six prominent bars and pubs where children below the age of 21 years were found in inebriated condition.

Besides, the administration put a ban on smoking zones in all types of pubs and bars.

“The district administration has started a crackdown on against drug mafia and drug business following the instructions by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The action taken on Sunday was on that time,” said district collector Manish Singh.

Those whose licenses have been suspended include Vidora at Palasia, Pitchers opposite C-21 Mall, Drinx Exchange at C-21 Mall, 10 Downing Street at Malhar Mega Mall, KYRO at Bhanvarkuan and Shosha at Bhamori in Vijay Nagar area.

Children below the age of 21 were found to be intoxicated during investigations in all these bars.

After the suspension notification was issued, the excise department officials went to the bars and pubs and sealed them.

The notification issued by the collector states that the irregularity committed by them is subject to cancellation or suspension of the license / operating order issued for the year 2020-21 in violation of Section 31 (1) (b) of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act 1915. Under the provisions of Madhya Pradesh Excise Act, they will not be entitled to any compensation or refund of any fees paid or deposited in connection therewith for suspension period of permission for license / operation.

“In case of any irregularity found in their licensed premises in future, the license issued in their favor will be eligible for cancellation,” Singh said.

In another order, Singh has directed to close smoking zones in all bars and pubs. The administration had received a complaint that consumption of drugs was also being made under the guise of smoking in these pubs and bars. The administration has warned that strict action will be taken on any attempt to make youth addicted to drugs in all such places. Singh has also warned of legal action against the illegal presence of youth in pubs and bars.