Indore: 5th bird survey in Satpura on Feb 25

Fifth Bird Survey will start in Satpura Tiger Reserve from Friday.

Indore's voluntary organisation Wild Warriors and Jabalpur's Citizens for Nature, in collaboration with Satpura Management will head the bird survey.

This three-day survey will be conducted from February 25-27.

In the survey, more than 400 applications were received from 14 states of India, out of which 80 participants have been included.

This year about 30 local forest guides and naturalists have also been included in this survey by Satpura Management. Shrikant Kalmkar, Swapnil Phanse, Sachin Matkar, Ritesh Khabia from Wild Warriors and others from Indore are participating in it.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 12:52 AM IST