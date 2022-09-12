Indore: 55-year-old man commits suicide

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 55-year-old man commits suicide

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 12, 2022, 01:21 AM IST
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old old man residing in the Vishnupuri area committed suicide by hanging himself in his house. The police said the reason for the suicide was that the man had a disease. The police have registered a case.

The police said 55-year-old Narendra Singh, living in Vishnupuri Colony in the Bhanwarkuan police station area, hanged himself at his own home.

At the time of the incident, the family members were sleeping in another room and, in the morning, they found Narendra hanging. He was rushed to a city hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The police are investigating the case further.

