Indore: 55 children sway in trendy fashion

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Central India’s biggest fashion show was organized in Solaris on Sunday by Jhanvi Chandwani, founder of Sheroes Seva Social Welfare Society and director of Charismatic World of Glory, along with director of Wonder Rising Kids Palak Khilwani and Sakshi Kodwani.

Ritvik Budhwani and Harman Changa won the Junior King title, Maisha Sewani and Jeenisha Sewani the Junior Queen title, Kashwini Sewani the Super Mom title, Manasvi Verma the Miss Diva title and the Miss Teen title went to Ishpreet Kaur Hora.

Many celebrity actors and winners of Miss India International had come to this event. Miss Gujarat Princess Gargi Amar Mehta was present at the event. Adventurous Group leader Shrestha Goyal and her team won scintillating titles. 50 Classic Group leader Sunila Dubey and her group won beautiful titles. The designers of the show were Anupama Bothra (Anupama Label), Bhumi (Rumi Label) and Rashmi (Aura Boutique). Fashion magazine director Chaitali Jain was the showstopper.