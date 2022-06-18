Indore: ​52% less rainfall in Indore between June 1 and 17

ANAND SHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

With no proper spell of pre-monsoon rain, Indore district received about 52 per cent less rainfall in the period between June 1 and June 17. Moreover, no other district of Indore division has witnessed normal rainfall in this period.

The hide and seek between the sun and the clouds accompanied with gusty winds continued in the city and kept the day temperature at bay on Friday. However, no pre-monsoon showers took place till late evening which left people disappointed.

Citizens woke up to cloudy weather and a spell of heavy winds which gave them hope of good rainfall but at the end of day, they felt let down.

However, some areas received drizzling. The day-long cloudy weather and drizzle helped the temperature to remain below normal temperature and offered relief to people from itchy weather.

According to the Meteorological department, monsoon has officially entered the state but it will enter Indore district by June 19.

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh and some more parts of Chhattisgarh. Under the influence of strong southerly/southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeast and adjoining east India and a north-south trough from northeast Bihar to interior Odisha in lower tropospheric levels, isolated heavy rainfall very likely to take place over West Madhya Pradesh June 17-19. However, it would not make a major impact on Indore districts' weather conditions,” the Met officials said.

On Friday, humidity was recorded at 72 per cent in the morning and 46 per cent in the evening.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius, which was stuck at normal while the minimum temperature at 25 degrees Celsius was one degree Celsius above normal.