Indore: 50K fine, FIR against coaching centre director for putting up banners illegally

Pic for representation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation on Sunday slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on a coaching centre director and got him booked by police under section of Defacement of Property Act, 1987.

Deputy municipal commissioner Lata Aggarwal said that a large number of boards and banners were put up at the Adhyayan Academy in Geeta Bhawan area.

The IMC team reached Geeta Bhawan area and removed the illegal banners and boards and slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on the coaching centre director for tarnishing the beauty and cleanliness of the city under the Defacement of Property Act.

On complaint of IMC, an FIR was also registered against unknown person under Section 3 of the Act.

Aggarwal said that IMC is going to crack down on all such people who deface public property.