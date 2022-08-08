e-Paper Get App

Indore: 50K fine, FIR against coaching centre director for putting up banners illegally

Deputy municipal commissioner Lata Aggarwal said that a large number of boards and banners were put up at the Adhyayan Academy in Geeta Bhawan area.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 12:23 AM IST
article-image
Pic for representation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation on Sunday slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on a coaching centre director and got him booked by police under section of Defacement of Property Act, 1987.

Deputy municipal commissioner Lata Aggarwal said that a large number of boards and banners were put up at the Adhyayan Academy in Geeta Bhawan area.

The IMC team reached Geeta Bhawan area and removed the illegal banners and boards and slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on the coaching centre director for tarnishing the beauty and cleanliness of the city under the Defacement of Property Act.

On complaint of IMC, an FIR was also registered against unknown person under Section 3 of the Act.

Aggarwal said that IMC is going to crack down on all such people who deface public property.

Read Also
Indore: National Biodiversity Authority chief dismisses concerns about reintroduction of cheetahs in...
article-image
HomeIndoreIndore: 50K fine, FIR against coaching centre director for putting up banners illegally

RECENT STORIES

JEE Mains 2022: Candidates express frustration over irregularities as session 2 results expected...

JEE Mains 2022: Candidates express frustration over irregularities as session 2 results expected...

Mumbai: After brief lull, lake levels rise by 16,750 million litres

Mumbai: After brief lull, lake levels rise by 16,750 million litres

Mumbai: Central Railway to promote local products at all stations under Atmnirbhar Bharat and Vocal...

Mumbai: Central Railway to promote local products at all stations under Atmnirbhar Bharat and Vocal...

Mumbai: Metro 3 cost surges 44% to Rs 10,269.82 crore

Mumbai: Metro 3 cost surges 44% to Rs 10,269.82 crore

Mumbai: Neurosurgeon successfully performs high-risk spine surgery on nonagenarian

Mumbai: Neurosurgeon successfully performs high-risk spine surgery on nonagenarian