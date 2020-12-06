Indore: 509 test +ve, 5 deaths in 24 hours

Indore: At least 509 patients tested Covid-19 positive out of 4,823 sample reports received here on Sunday.

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 10.55% and total number of positive cases reached 45,960. Five deaths were also reported taking the toll to 787, so far.

According to the bulletin released by the CMHO, reports of total samples received till Sunday night was 5,43,747. As many as 4273 samples were tested negative on Sunday.

Department has taken 4828 more samples for testing including 2581 RTPCR samples and 2247 RAT. As many as 5177 patients are taking treatment in hospitals of the city. Total 39996 patients have been discharged so far.

As many as 121 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Sunday as reconciliation.