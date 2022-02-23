Indore: 5,000 students to take special examinations

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 5,000 students, who have given a miss to the winter season of exams conducted in the offline mode citing the rising number of Covid-19 cases, are going to take special exams to be conducted by DAVV tentatively from March 8.

DAVV exam controller Ashesh Tiwari said that they had planned special exams from March 8. “Around 5,000 students, including nearly 1,000 BBA third semester students, had skipped the winter season of exams,” he said.

DAVV had conducted the P-G third semester, BBA, BCA and law course exams in the offline mode from January 18. But some students, citing a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases had moved court. The court had made the exams optional and directed DAVV to hold special exams for students who skipped the January exams due to Covid-19-related reasons. The students who had skipped the exams had given in writing the reasons for which they could not take the exams in January.

Tiwari stated that the special exams would be held in the offline mode.

