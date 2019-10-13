Indore: 50 riders explore Dattani Hills

Indore: A group of 50 riders from the city embarked on a journey to explore nature near on Sunday morning. On their way, the riders went off road from Sonkatch and climbed up Dattani Hills.

“We had to drive off road for two kilometres from Sonkatch to find this wonder of nature and an excellent example of renewable energy production,” chartered accountant Rajkumar Shah, one of the riders, said. “Our plan of finding beautiful lakes was powered up by gigantic air turbine installed on the hill,” Shah said. Another rider and CA Akshay Jain said he will bring children and many other youngsters to the hill because it is one of the ways to promote use of renewable sources of energy.