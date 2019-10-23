Indore: 50% property tax to be spent on industrial area devpt

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation on Wednesday announced that 50 per cent of property tax collected from the industrial areas would be spent there only on development work.

Municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh made the announcement while interacting with the industrialists at office of Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) here on Wednesday. He assured that the rates of effluent water treatment plant would be kept low after conducting a comparative study with other states.

The AIMP had arranged open discussion with IMC commissioner to bring problems of industrial areas to his notice. Singh assured them to devise a plan to spend 50 per cent of property tax collected from the industrial areas on the development work there. He said that MSME sector is a major source of employment and its development is necessary.

He instructed IMC officials to identify encroachments made in such areas and take quick action. Talking about dilapidated roads, he instructed officials to repair them. Singh assured to take appropriate action to solve the problems of Palda industrial area. He asked industrialists to hold regular meetings so that their problems can be addressed.

Earlier, Pramod Dafaria, president of AIMP delivered welcome address. Sunil Vyas, secretary of AIMP, while conducting the meeting, highlighted points contained in the memorandum prepared on behalf of Association on the basic problems of industrial areas.