Indore: 5 Yrs’ Jail For Woman In Abduction Case

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A local court on Saturday sent a woman to five years of imprisonment in an abduction case.

DPO Sanjeev Shrivastav said that the court of Session Judge Nilesh Yadav sent convict Nirmalabai to five years of imprisonment.

Shrivastava said that in April 2015 the victim complained to police that an unidentified person has abducted his younger sister.

After four days of investigation, the police rescued the girl from the possession of accused Nirmalabai and Rekhabai from Ratlam Bus Stand.

The victim in her statement told the police that the accused abducted her from Maruti Nagar, kept her in a room for three days and were forcing her to marry.

Police registered a case under sections 363, 365 and 366 and other relevant sections of IPC.

Another accused Rekhabai is on the run and police are searching for her.

