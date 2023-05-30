Indore: 5 more arrested for misbehaving with youth and girl, stabbing two persons

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five more accused were identified and arrested by the police for misbehaving with a youth and a girl (who are from different religions) in Tukoganj area a couple of days ago. So far, 12 accused have been arrested.

Additional DCP Rajesh Raghuwanshi said that a youth along with his friend had gone for dinner in the Tukoganj area and while returning they were stopped by a group of youths in the area. The youths misbehaved with them and attacked the youth. They were taking objection over the girl roaming with the youth who is from a different religion.

When two persons tried to intervene, one of the youths stabbed them with a knife. In this case, the police have registered a case against 7 identified people and others. Seven accused were arrested the day after the incident. During investigations, the police managed to identify five more accused and arrested them. All accused were booked under Section 307 and other sections of IPC Raghuwanshi said that the investigation is on to identify other accused in the case. The CCTVs of the area are being checked and the information is being taken from the arrested accused to identify other accused.