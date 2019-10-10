Indore: 5 months passed, DAVV yet to ascertain vacant PhD seats

Indore: Nearly five months ago Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya had invited applications for doctoral entrance test (DET) but till date the exam has not been conducted. The university has not even ascertained the number of vacancies in PhD programmes offered in 44 disciplines.

This information surfaced when some PhD aspirants went to university to know the tentative date.

“I was told that the university will first gather information on seats lying vacant with the guides and then make formal announcement for test,” a candidate said wishing anonymity.

He stated it was strange that the university without having details of vacancies had released notification in May inviting applications. At that time, the university had stated that they have planned to hold DET in July.

But DET was put in cold storage after common entrance test (CET) was marred by technical glitches. Registrar Anil Sharma said list of vacant seats of PhD will be released within a week. “After declaring vacancies, the schedule for DET will also be announced,” he added.

Sluggish DAVV

The last DET was held on May 13, 2018, over 17 months ago, and since then PhD aspirants have been waiting for next DET. As per UGC guidelines, DET should be conducted twice in a year but the university failed to comply with it. The DET is held only once in a year at DAVV but this time even that schedule has been breached.