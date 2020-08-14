Indore: 5 lakh penalty on L&T Company for negligence in work

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on L&T Company for laying pipeline without any proper planning.

During the inspection of Dhar Road by IMC team, it came to light that Dhar Road L&T Company, Chennai, laid pipeline in March under AMRUY Project.

It was learnt that the company cut one lane of road without using cutter due to which the other lane also got damaged.

The company also did not do any levelling work which affected the movement of vehicular traffic was affected and citizens had to face inconvenience.

DRA Consultant Limited, Nagpur and IMC engineers during inspection found that the Chennai-based agency negligent in its work.

Moved by their inspection report, the municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal imposed penalty on the negligent company.