Indore: 5 held with 51 firearms​

Indore

A team of the crime branch on Friday arrested five men along with 51 firearms. They used to both make and sell firearms.

ASP Gurucharan Parashar said that a team of police raided and arrested Prakash Singh, Ravi Solanki and ​three others and seized 29 pistols, 22 country-made ​guns and 14 live cartridges from the accused.

Police raided the houses of the accused from where they seized tools used in making the firearms such as hammer, metal pipe, coal, cutter, drivers and other such things.

The accused told police during interrogation that they used to make the firearms in jungle​s of Dhar and Barwani districts​ and sell them to the truck drivers and other people at a cost of Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000. The accused used to make bullets using the powder used in crackers and matchstick​s​.