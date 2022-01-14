Indore: 5 held for killing youth, dumping charred body in Narmada

Indore

Police arrested five persons for killing a youth, setting the body on fire and dumping the remains in the Narmada river, one and half months back.

Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Satish Kumar Dwivedi said that the deceased identified as Bhupendra alias Chintu Verma, a resident of Saibaba Nagar area was missing from his place and his father had lodged a missing report on November 26, 2021. Since then, the police had been searching for him.

During the investigation, information was received that Narayan Verma, Anurag Uriya and Krishnkant killed Chintu at Narayan’s place. They beat him to death and burnt his body in a drum. They later dumped the body in Narmada river. The police investigated the case and registered a case under Section 302, 201, 34 against Narayan, Anurag and Krishnkant.

The police reached the crime scene and recovered some evidence from there. Later, Narayan was arrested from Hoshangabad and his accomplice Anurag was arrested from the city on January 9. The accused allegedly confessed their crime and informed the police that they killed Chintu as he was having an affair with a woman. They informed the police that they had dumped the body in Narmada river near Barwaha. The police arrested Krishnakant, who was in jail in connection with another crime and got his remand from the court.

The accused told the police that after killing Chintu, Krishnakant took Chintu’s bike and his mobile phone in the jungles of Manpur and Dhamnod and dumped them there in order to mislead the police. The bike was recovered by the police from the jungles on Wednesday.

The accused Narayan had reportedly dumped the body in the river in three packets with the help of his friends Gourav and Vivek in a rented car. The police claimed that they have recovered the burnt bones of Chintu, half-burnt furniture at Narayan’s place, the button of Chintu’s pant etc from near the river. Police claimed that all five accused have been arrested in the murder case and further investigation is underway.

