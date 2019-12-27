Indore: 5 goldsmiths held for not installing fire safety equipment

Indore: Sarafa police have registered case against five goldsmiths on Friday for not installing fire safety measures at their workplace. The police conducted raid on their shops located in basement of multi-storeyed buildings in Sarafa.

Sarafa police station incharge RN Bhadauria said police received complaints that some goldsmiths are using gas cylinders and furnaces for making jewellery without installing firefighting equipment in small rooms in the basements of buildings.

The police conducted raid and found that some goldsmiths were making jewellery in small rooms of 12 sq ft area with LPG cylinders and hand furnaces. Five factory operators Sushant son of Jaydev Samant, resident of Mednipur, Jagannath son of Sadan Hazra, Sheikh Kamaluddin Ayub Nabi, Karthik Bera and Bhaskar Dhawari, all residents of West Bengal, were arrested.

They were booked under Section 188 of IPC. “They are not having fire safety measure. This negligence can lead to a major fire mishap and that is why they were arrested,” said TI Bhadauria.