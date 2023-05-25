 Indore : 5 arrested for renting cars and selling them
Seven 'sold' cars recovered, accused including three from Bhopal arrested by Vijay Nagar police

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 01:33 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Vijay Nagar police arrested five people for duping people by taking their cars on rent and then selling them in other cities on Wednesday. The accused on the basis of forged documents allegedly sold the cars to some people. So far, 7 'sold' cars have been recovered from the accused and they are being questioned further.

 According to DCP Abhishek Anand, car owners Govind Soni, Vinay Chhori, Arjun Thakur, Abhishek Tomar and Akash Verma had lodged a complaint that their cars were taken by Anshul and Shahbaz on rent. They used to give a rent of Rs 1,500 to 2,000 per day for one car. But, they did not return the vehicles to the car owners when they asked to return the same.

 A case under various sections of the IPC was registered against the accused. During the investigation, the team led by Vijay Nagar police station Ravindra Singh Gurjar arrested accused Anshul alias Daksh of Nyay Nagar area of the city, Faizan of Bhopal, Musheer Khan of Bhopal, Shubham Rai of Bhopal and another person from the city. The police recovered seven cars including two SUVs from the accused.

The accused used to prepare fake agreements and other forged documents to sell the cars so the police have added two other sections against the accused. The local accused used to arrange the cars and the accused from Bhopal used to sell them. They are being questioned for other vehicles from other cities as well.

