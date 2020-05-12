Indore: 49 coronavirus patients discharged from four hospitals

As many as 49 more patients were discharged from four hospitals of the city on Tuesday. Highest number of patients was discharged from Shri Aurobindo Hospital i.e. 41 while five were discharged from MTH, two from Choithram Hospital and one from Index Medical College.

Chairman of Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences Dr Vinod Bhandari said that the patients discharged on Tuesday also includes a patient who had problems of blood clotting and gangrene.

“We recognised the symptoms early and gave a proper treatment to the patient which saved him from amputation. We have discharged one such patient while two more are undergoing treatment in the hospital,” Dr Bhandari said.

He added that similar symptoms were seen in some of the patients and if not diagnosed on time, it can prove fatal.

All the patients discharged from hospitals applauded the efforts of doctors and nurses for their services.

SAIMS gets permission for COVID-19 sample testing

Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences has got the permission for testing COVID-19 samples by Indian Council of Medical Research on Tuesday.

Dr Bhandari said that they will start sample testing from Thursday. “We have got the permission for sample testing and we will start it in a couple of days. We are yet to receive the guidelines about who will send us samples and how we will report the results, but till then we will continue to test samples of the patients admitted to our hospital,” he added.

After MGM Medical College and Central Lab, SAIMS became the third institute to get permission to test samples in city.