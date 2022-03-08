Indore: 4,779 people take TB preventive treatment in six months

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Now that the spread of Covid-19 has slowed down, the health department officials have once again focussed their attention on National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme and Indore has become one of the leading districts in TB preventive treatment across the state (PMTPT).



Aiming to eliminate TB by 2025, district officials have also provided preventive treatment to over 4,779 people for TB in the last six months and 139 of them would complete their treatment by April 2022 while all the patients will complete the treatment by August.

According to District TB Officer Dr Rahul Shrivastava, people going through PMTPT will have negligible chances of getting TB in their lifetime. These people have come in contact with TB positive patients but tested TB negative.

“PMTPT was launched in Indore in September 2021. In the last six months, our team has found over 2,320 index patients in the district and also done contact tracing of over 6,191 people who are the primary contacts of the index patients. We have been giving TPT to 4,779 people and the search for other patients is continuing,” Dr Shrivastava said.

Teams led by Raju Choudhary and Rohit Patil are reaching the patients’ place to counsel them for going through testing and preventive treatment. TB has been ruled out in these people but their TPT has been started after assessment by the medical officer to save them from getting TB in their lifetime.

“People living or in close contact with any positive TB patients are prone to the disease and most of them have latent TB. It is important to find these patients and to start their treatment to eliminate the TB disease completely from our country,” the TB Officer said.

Indore had created a record in starting TPT in the highest number of patients in the first 10 days of the launch of the programme, and many districts followed Indore in implementing the program.

Who requires TPT?

All household contacts (HHC) of pulmonary TB patients notified in Nikshay from the public and private sector, regardless of their age or TB infection status, are at substantially higher risk for progression to active TB than the general population. Hence contact tracing is of paramount importance.

Following are the recommended actions:

All HHC of pulmonary TB patients, regardless of their age, should be given TPT after ruling out TB. In children HHC under 5 years of age, TPT will be offered after ruling out active TB, without TBI testing. In children, HHC >5 years and adults, chest X Ray and TBI testing would be offered wherever available.

TB cases in Indore in last two years

Year Cases

2020 7,565

2021 8,576

2022 1,204 (605 in Jan and 599 in Feb)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 11:57 PM IST