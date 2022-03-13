Indore: 4,752 West Discom cases resolved in Lok Adalat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 4,752 cases related to electricity were resolved during the National Lok Adalat held in Malwa-Nimar, said the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company on Sunday. West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said cases of power theft and other irregularities were resolved through mutual understanding during the Lok Adalat held in 15 district under its jurisdiction on Saturday. He said a total of 4,752 cases were resolved in a single day.

The company received an amount of Rs 3.78 crore, whereas it gave a discount of Rs 1.71 crore to consumers. Cases involving an outstanding amount of Rs 6.73 crore were put before the Lok Adalat. Nearly 3,000 employees of all 438 centres of the company were engaged in preparations for the Lok Adalat.

In the cases of pre-litigation level, exemption has been given to all domestic, all agricultural, non-domestic consumers up to 5 kW and industrial consumers up to 10 HP load of low-pressure category.

At the pre-litigation stage, 30 per cent rebate on the amount of civil liability and 100 per cent on the amount of interest were given. In cases of litigation level, 20 per cent rebate was given on the amount of civil liability and 100 per cent on the amount of interest. After the prescribed exemption, the applicant with the agreement had to pay the remaining bill, assessed civil liability and so on in a lump sum amount.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 07:46 PM IST