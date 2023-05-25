 Indore : 4,700 electricity complaints resolved
In May itself, 6,000 applications related to new connections were also resolved.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Camps are being organised regularly in the month of May for redressal of complaints related to electricity bills by West Discom. The company organised about 700 camps in Indore district and 4,500 camps in Malwa Nimar. In this, 4,700 complaints related to electricity bills received from the consumers were redressed, said officials on Wednesday.

Managing director Amit Tomar said that if any consumer has any complaint related to electricity, he can lodge a complaint on 1912. Along with this, the complaints of the consumers are also being redressed through the camps being organised by the company at various places. 

In May itself, 6,000 applications related to new connections were also resolved. Tomar has instructed the field officers to continue organising camps at the centre level to redress the complaints of the consumers. Daily review of speedy resolution of complaints registered on 181 is also being done.

