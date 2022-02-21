e-Paper Get App
Indore

Updated on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 10:17 PM IST

Indore: 47 cases, one death; Rate of positivity dropped to 0.52 percent

As many as 34 patients recovered due to which the active cases reached 351 on Monday.
Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 47 cases were found positive on Monday. These cases were found positive out of 9072 samples tested with this the positivity rate reached 0.52 percent. The total number of positive patients in the city reached 207261. With one new death reported, the total number of deaths remained to 1460, so far.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 10:17 PM IST
