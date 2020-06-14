Indore: 467 fined for not wearing mask, 77 for defying social distancing

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has intensified its drive against people not complying with district administration's order of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing in public places.
On Sunday, the corporation slapped fine on as many as 467 people for not wearing masks while outdoors and 77 people for not following social distancing norms.
Apart from this, 20 people were fined for opening shops and offices without permission.
There were clear instructions from the district administration that shops and offices will remain shut on Sunday. Despite that, some people had opened shops and their offices. The IMC teams slapped Rs 1000 fine on 20 such violators and made them close their establishments.
Besides, IMC officials were on the prowl in the city to find out people roaming without masks and not following social distancing.
More than 465 people were slapped Rs 100 fine for not wearing masks. Apart from this, those not adhering to social distancing norms were also penalised.