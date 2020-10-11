Indore: 453 test positive, three succumb to Covid

Indore: As many as 453 patients were found positive out of 2,965 sample reports received on Sunday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 15.28 percent and total number of patients reached to 29520.

Three deaths were reported taking total to 638 so far. According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Sunday night was 335154. As many as 2485 samples were tested negative on Saturday. “We have taken as many as 1222 more samples,” CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia said.

As many as 3700 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 25182 patients have been discharged so far.

422 patients added in discharged after reconciliation: As many as 422 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Sunday as reconciliation. Health officials said that these were the patients who were discharged but were not informed by hospitals.