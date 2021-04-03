Indore: 45+ & not yet vaccinated? Stay away from govt offices, mandis

Indore: After getting tough with Covidiots, the district administration has now decided to get tough against those who are taking the jab job lightly. From April 15, those who are 45+ and have not been vaccinated yet will not get access to government offices.

This was stated to the media by the collector Manish Singh on Saturday. They will not be allowed to enter State government offices, including Mandis, Indore Municipal Corporation, IDA, Collector Office. At the entry point, people will have to show their vaccination certificate. Those who fail to do so will be sent back. They have to keep the record stored in the mobile phone. This is being done to promote vaccination and thus curbing the spread of the killer Corona disease.

Expressing dissatisfaction over people's carelessness regarding masks, he said the IMC staffers have been empowered to slap fines on covidiots. Singh also said misbehaving with IMC staffers will be a punishable offence.