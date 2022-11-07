e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 42 shops sealed for operating without commercial licences

Indore: 42 shops sealed for operating without commercial licences

On Monday, 42 shops located at Siddhi Vinayak Market located on Jail Road were sealed

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 07, 2022, 09:41 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 42 shops were sealed by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Monday as they were operating without commercial licence. The errant shopkeepers had not got their licences renewed for the current fiscal.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and commissioner Pratibha Pal had authorised all the zonal offices to make the commercial licences of the shopkeepers doing business in the city so that they do not have to come to the IMC headquarters for it. The renewal work for commercial licences was also to be done at the zonal offices. But many shopkeepers did not get their licences renewed for the current fiscal. IMC has identified these negligent shopkeepers.

On Monday, 42 shops located at Siddhi Vinayak Market located on Jail Road were sealed.

The mayor said that it was a wake-up call for shopkeepers who had not got their licences renewed so far.  “Shopkeepers who haven’t got their licences made or renewed should act immediately before IMC seals their shops,” he added.

Read Also
Indore: Five arrested while betting online on a cricket match
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Controversial UMC employee returns Rs 80K to BJP’s woman leader after commissioner’s...

Ujjain: Controversial UMC employee returns Rs 80K to BJP’s woman leader after commissioner’s...

Ujjain: Police arrest woman sales manager from Indore in cheque bounce case

Ujjain: Police arrest woman sales manager from Indore in cheque bounce case

Indore: 42 shops sealed for operating without commercial licences

Indore: 42 shops sealed for operating without commercial licences

Ujjain: Despite ban, people burst crackers, hingot during ‘Hari Har Milan’

Ujjain: Despite ban, people burst crackers, hingot during ‘Hari Har Milan’

Indore: CBSE students to be trained in AI, entrepreneurial skills

Indore: CBSE students to be trained in AI, entrepreneurial skills