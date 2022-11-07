Indore: 42 shops sealed for operating without commercial licences

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 42 shops were sealed by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Monday as they were operating without commercial licence. The errant shopkeepers had not got their licences renewed for the current fiscal.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and commissioner Pratibha Pal had authorised all the zonal offices to make the commercial licences of the shopkeepers doing business in the city so that they do not have to come to the IMC headquarters for it. The renewal work for commercial licences was also to be done at the zonal offices. But many shopkeepers did not get their licences renewed for the current fiscal. IMC has identified these negligent shopkeepers.

On Monday, 42 shops located at Siddhi Vinayak Market located on Jail Road were sealed.

The mayor said that it was a wake-up call for shopkeepers who had not got their licences renewed so far. “Shopkeepers who haven’t got their licences made or renewed should act immediately before IMC seals their shops,” he added.