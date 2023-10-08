Indore: 41 Proposals Passed In 3 Minutes Amid Ruckus

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A special session of the Indore Municipal Corporation on Saturday saw 41 proposals worth crores of rupees passed in mere three minutes without any discussion, amid multiple clashes between ruling BJP and opposition Congress.

The session started with question hour that lasted around an hour, during which the Congress hurled various charges of omission and commission against the BJP, while the latter rebutted the charges.

HIGH DRAMA

As soon as the question hour ended, the chairman Munnalal Yadav read out all 41 proposals and passed them by voice vote in three minutes. Feeling cheated, the infuriated Congress corporators, led by leader of the opposition Chintu Choksey sat in protest in front of chairman Yadav.

Seeing this, the chairman started the national anthem and the Congressmen were forced to stand up, and the chairman quickly declared the session closed after the anthem ended.

During the question hour, leader of opposition, Chintu Chouksey, alleged that there was drinking water problem in all 85 wards in the city and dirty water was being supplied through Narmada line in several areas. Water supply in-charge Bablu Sharma said all complaints related to water supply have been resolved quickly by the IMC.

Corporator Fauzia Sheikh Aleem said that such meetings should be held every two months, but no meeting had been held since April. Replying to this, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav cited Section 27 and Section 30 of the Municipal Corporation's Act.

During the conference, BJP corporators raised slogans in support of PM Narendra Modi and against Rahul Gandhi and Congress. Some corporators used unparliamentary language against Chowksey and called him “Pappu ki aulaad”, and called Rahul Gandhi “Pappu”, following which the Congress corporators protested strongly. In retaliation, the Congress corporators accused the sitting MiC members of being “feku”.

Major decisions approved

1. Waterworks on PPP mode of ponds and lakes and to start water sports in some of them

2. Writing letter to Wetland City Accreditation for Ramsar Convention

3. Water sports at Bilawali Lake

4. RCC Median development below the Metro Corridor from ISBT MR10 to Robot Square in Rs 4.43 crore

5. Renovation of crematorium situated at rear end of Sayaji Hotel

6. Beautification of an 1800-metre stretch of road from Agrasen Square to Navlakha

7. Name change of Phooti Kothi Hawa Bangla main road to Bhagwan Sheetalnath Marg

8. Sports complex, chaat chaupati and hawkers zone under Kesar Bagh Bridge

9. Fish Aquarium in City Zoo on PPP mode

10. Gareeb Nawaz Colony renamed Keshav Nagar situated in Ward 16

