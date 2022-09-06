Indore: 400 elderly persons to be sent for Rameswaram pilgrimage

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 400 elderly people of the district are to be sent on a pilgrimage to Rameswaram at the expense of the state government.

Under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana, implemented on the initiative of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, 400 elderly people of the district will be sent on this pilgrimage. The yatra will set out from Mhow on September 17. Collector Manish Singh has entrusted Mhow tehsildar Abhishek Sharma with the responsibility of taking the pilgrims to Rameswaram. The pilgrims will reach Rameswaram via Indore, Dewas and Ujjain on September 23. Extensive preparations are being made for the trip.

