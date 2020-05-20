Indore: 400-bed super speciality hospital to log in by July

Amid the scary atmosphere of COVID-19, there's a piece of good news. The under-construction state-of-the-art 400-bed hospital will be opened and operational by the first week of the July. All construction and installation work of medical devises would be completed by June 30.

Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi, Collector Manish Singh and senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya inspected of the under construction Super Specialty Hospital coming-up behind MY Hospital. Tripathi directed the contractor that work should be completed before June 30. In view of the increasing population of the city and corona infection, this hospital is in dire need. In the city, patients from Indore division, Ujjain division and Harda district mainly come for treatment. Necessary machines are being procured for this hospital and the recruitment process of doctors and paramedical staff is underway. The recruitment process will be completed in a month.

Collector Singh said electrical work will be completed within a week and drinking water connection of Narmada pipeline will also be provided by IMC in a week's time. Oxygen pipeline is being laid. The work of the Intensive Care Unit is in progress.

BJP leader Vijayvargiya said 90 per cent work has been completed. This hospital is being built at a cost of about Rs 365 crore.

On this occasion, Nodal Officer of Medical facilities Chandramouli Shukla, Dean MGM Medical College Dr. Jyoti Bindal and Medical In-charge of Super Specialty Hospital Dr. AD Bhatnagar were present.