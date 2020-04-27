Indore: 40% decline in power complaints during lockdown, says power distribution company

Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company witnessed a significant decline in the number of complaints related to power woes in April compared to the same time period last year in the city, thanks to the maintenance works done by the company during winter last year.

“If we compare 25 days of April 2019 with that of April 2020, there is a slump of 40 per cent in complaints. This year, the number of complaints in April is far lower than the same period last year,” said West Discom city superintendent engineer Ashok Sharma.

In the first 25 days of April last year, nearly 25,000 complaints related to power woes were received. “This year, the figure fell to 16,300 complaints during the same period,” Sharma said.

The West Discon said that about 450 employees and 70 engineers are rendering services in 30 zones of the city during the lockdown.

The staff ensure that complaints are addressed at the earliest. The company attributed the reduction in the number of complaints to up-gradation and maintenance work carried out in the winter season last year.

Sharma said that works for ensuring uninterrupted power supply were done before time so the number of complaints dropped drastically.