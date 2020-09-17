Indore: 4 test Corona positive at IDA, officials unfazed

Indore: Four employees at Indore Development Authority (IDA) office reportedly tested Covid-19 positive on Thursday. However, there was no official confirmation.

According to sources, an official of the law department and three peons were found infected with the virus. The officers whom the infected peons were serving were sent to home quarantine and their cabins along with the entire IDA office were sanitized immediately.

The IDA, Public Relation Officer, Kapil Dev Bhalla, said no employee had tested positive but they were found having Covid-19 symptoms and were advised home quarantine.

"According to my information, no one has tested positive in the IDA till Thursday evening. There is nothing to panic as IDA is always ready with the proper team and equipment to keep the office premises safe from any spread of Covid-19", PRO Bhalla said.

He said that after there were doubts that some employees might be infected, they were sent to home quarantine and every floor of the IDA building was sanitised and all visitors were screened and also sanitised. Also, only a certain number of people are allowed into the building

PRO Bhalla added, "IDA office will remain open and no decision has been taken to close the office."